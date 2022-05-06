Russia shoots down warplanes, destroys ammunition depot in Ukraine: Defense ministry

Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday that its missiles destroyed a large ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

It also said its air defenses shot down two Ukrainian warplanes, an Su-25 and a MiG-29, in the eastern Luhansk region.

Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that it had disabled six railway stations in Ukraine used to supply Ukrainian forces with Western-made weapons in the country’s east.

The ministry said it disabled the railways stations by bombing their power supplies using high-precision air and sea-based weapons. It did not say which Western-made weapons were supplied to Ukrainian forces via those stations.

