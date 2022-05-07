Berlin police examining device disabled at residence housing Russian media

A device was found and destroyed at a residential building housing a Russian news agency in Berlin’s Steglitz district on Friday, a Berlin police spokesman said in response to an enquiry by Reuters.

Criminal investigators and prosecutors were now studying how dangerous the device had been and whom it was aimed at, he said, adding there would be further updates on the incident later on Saturday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Zelenskyy calls on German chancellor to visit Ukraine on May 9

Germany to send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Europe police bust up huge money-laundering ring