Berlin police examining device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Police officers gather amid coloured smoke during a May Day protest in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Police officers gather amid coloured smoke during a May Day protest in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Frankfurt

A device was found and destroyed at a residential building housing a Russian news agency in Berlin’s Steglitz district on Friday, a Berlin police spokesman said in response to an enquiry by Reuters.

Criminal investigators and prosecutors were now studying how dangerous the device had been and whom it was aimed at, he said, adding there would be further updates on the incident later on Saturday.

