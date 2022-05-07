Croatian citizen fighting for Ukraine detained by Russian army
A Croatian citizen who fought alongside Ukrainian troops in Mariupol has been detained by the Russian army, Croatian state media reported Saturday.
Croatia’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed that it “has knowledge of a detained Croatian citizen,” and is working with the Ukrainian authorities to resolve the situation. It offered no further information due to “sensitivity of the situation.”
The state HRT television reported that the Croatian man tried to flee Mariupol with other Ukrainian fighters but was caught by the Russians. No other details were immediately available.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The N1 regional television said the arrest was first reported by Russian media.
The strategic port of Mariupol has faced weeks of Russian bombardment. The attacks have intensified on embattled resisting troops in a steel factory in the city as Russian troops seek to fully conquer Mariupol in time for Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on Monday celebrating the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.
Read more:
Pro-Russian forces say 50 more people evacuated from besieged Ukraine plant
Ukraine says sank another Russian landing craft at snake island
Moldova separatists report drone strikes near Ukraine border
-
Croatia criticizes NATO after crash of Russian-made droneCroatian officials criticized NATO on Saturday for what they said was its slow reaction to a military drone that apparently flew all the way from the ... World News
-
Pro-Russian forces say 50 more people evacuated from besieged Ukraine plantPro-Russian forces said 50 more people were evacuated on Saturday from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where scores of civilians have ... World News
-
Ukraine says sank another Russian landing craft at snake islandKyiv said Saturday it has destroyed another Russian warship near the Black Sea’s Snake Island, where Ukrainian forces were awarded for heroism after ... World News
-
Russia says it destroyed US and European equipment in Ukraine’s Kharkiv regionRussia’s defense ministry on Saturday said it had destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the United States and European countries near ... World News