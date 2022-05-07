.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia says it destroyed US and European equipment in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

  • Font
People walk at a damaged area inside a burning plant, following Russian shelling amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
People walk at a damaged area inside a burning plant, following Russian shelling amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it destroyed US and European equipment in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s defense ministry on Saturday said it had destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the United States and European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

The ministry said it had hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots in Dachne, near the port city of Odesa.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian foreign ministry summons UK ambassador over media sanctions

Unanimous UN Security Council declaration backs ‘peaceful’ Ukraine solution

Kyiv says 11 women among 41 prisoners freed in new swap

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More