.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris: Governor

  • Font
Russian army soldiers stand next to their trucks during a rally against Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Ever since Russian forces took the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in early March, residents sensed the occupiers had a special plan for their town. Now, amid a crescendo of warnings from Ukraine that Russia plans to stage a sham referendum to transform the territory into a pro-Moscow people's republic, it appears locals guessed right. (AP Photo/Olexandr Chornyi)
File photo of Russian army soldiers stand next to their trucks during a rally against Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP)

Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris: Governor

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and 60 who remained under debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering. Thirty people have been rescued.

“Seven of them were injured,” Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.”

Read more:

All women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal, Ukraine says

WHO gathers evidence for possible war crimes investigation against Russia

British YouTube travel star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome: Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More