Canada’s Prime Minister Justine Trudeau makes surprise trip to Ukraine

Canada’s Prime Minister Justine Trudeau has made on Sunday a surprise trip to Ukraine amid the war waged by Russia, his spokesperson said, adding that he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The prime minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people,” said Trudeau’s director of communications, Cameron Ahmad.

The mayor of Ukrainian city Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn said on Facebook: “I've just had the privilege of meeting the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our city.”

Markushyn said Trudeau was “shocked” by what he saw. “He saw – not military facilities – burned and completely destroyed homes of Irpin resident, who until recently enjoyed life and had their own plans for the future,” the mayor said.

Irpin, a city near the capital Kyiv, has witnessed significant devastation after Russia launched its war on Ukraine on February 24.

Ukrainian authorities accuse the Russian of committing atrocities against civilians across Ukraine. Moscow denies the charges.

Trudeau’s visit coincided with the visit of US first lady Jill Biden, who made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska.

