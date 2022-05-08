Hong Kong leader appointment violates democratic norms: EU’s Josep Borrell
The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Sunday said the anointment of a former security chief as Hong Kong’s new leader violated democratic norms.
John Lee, 64, who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy movement, was appointed Hong Kong leader on Sunday by a small committee of Beijing loyalists.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The European Union regrets this violation of democratic principles and political pluralism and sees this selection process as yet another step in the dismantling of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” Josep Borrell said in a statement.
“The European Union attaches great importance to the preservation of Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy as well as respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including media freedom, democratic principles and the rule of law, in line with the Basic Law and with international commitments,” it said.
“The EU calls on Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to abide by their national and international commitments, notably the ultimate aim of electing the Chief Executive and members of the Legislative Council by universal suffrage.”
Lee, who is under US sanctions, was the only candidate in the Beijing-backed race to succeed outgoing leader Carrie Lam. His appointment places a security official in the top job for the first time after a tumultuous few years for a city battered by political unrest and debilitating pandemic controls.
Read more: Hong Kong security police arrest veteran journalist for alleged sedition
-
Hong Kong’s next leader, John Lee, endorsed by pro-Beijing elitesHong Kong’s leader-in-waiting, John Lee, was endorsed for the city’s top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, as the ... World News
-
Business group warns Hong Kong travel curbs a ‘nightmare’Hong Kong’s stringent pandemic travel restrictions, including frequent flight bans, are a “nightmare” for businesses despite a recent easing of the ... Coronavirus
-
Hong Kong activist jailed for sedition in first case since 1997 handoverA Hong Kong opposition activist was jailed for 40 months on Wednesday after the city’s first sedition trial since its handover from British to Chinese ... World News
-
Hong Kong security police arrest veteran journalist for alleged seditionHong Kong’s national security police arrested a veteran journalist and former contributing writer with the now-shuttered liberal media outlet Stand ... World News
-
Hong Kong home affairs chief resigns after COVID-hit birthday bash scandalHong Kong’s Secretary for Home Affairs resigned on Monday, weeks after attending the birthday party of a delegate to China’s legislature, where two of ... Coronavirus
-
Two charged with sedition after raid on Hong Kong newsTwo members of a Hong Kong news outlet were charged with “conspiracy to publish seditious publication” on Thursday, police said, a day after a raid on ... World News
-
Blinken calls on China to stop targeting journalists in Hong KongUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Chinese authorities to stop arresting Hong Kong journalists, a day after the biggest remaining ... World News
-
Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy Stand News outlet, arrest sixHundreds of Hong Kong national security police raided the office of online pro-democracy media outlet Stand News on Wednesday and arrested six people, ... World News
-
Candidates loyal to China Communist Party sweep Hong Kong electionsCandidates loyal to China’s Communist Party won a landslide victory in Hong Kong’s legislative elections after pro-democracy activists were imprisoned ... World News