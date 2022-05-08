Russia lost 25,500 troops, 2,741 APVs in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Russia has lost around 25,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its invasion on February 24, local news media The Kyiv Independent reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Russia has also lost approximately 1,130 tanks, 2,741 armored personnel vehicles (APV), and 509 artillery systems, an infographic released by the newspaper showed, citing the Ukraine Armed Forces.

Other losses included 1,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 199 planes, 156 helicopters, 92 cruise missiles, 12 boats, 179 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and 360 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s latest update on Sunday, Russia “suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Novopavlivsk direction.”

Russia “continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine,” and has not stopped its military operations in the “Eastern Operational Zone,” the ministry added in an earlier update on Sunday.

“Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian federation continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions,” the ministry said, highlighting that Russia was also blocking Ukrainian units in Mariupol.

“In the Mariupol direction, Russian enemy continues to blockade our units in the area of the Azovstal plant and, with the support of artillery and tank fire, carries out assault operations,” and that it continues to “supply weapons, military equipment, and ammunition, fuel, and oil to meet the needs of the group of Russian troops in this direction.”

Sunday marks the 74th day of the Ukraine war.

The Russian invasion has caused mass displacement, both within the country and externally, with over twelve million Ukrainians believed to be seeking asylum in Europe so far, according to United Nations estimates.

Read more:

Zelenskyy says ‘evil has returned’ on WWII Victory Day, in reference to Russia

Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris: Governor

Patriotism, unease mix in Russia as it marks WWII Victory Day