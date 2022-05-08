Russia still shelling Mariupol plant with ‘artillery, tanks, mortars, infantry’: Azov

The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol is under “constant intense selling” by Russia’s forces who are trying to seize the last remaining stronghold in the besieged port city, Ukraine's Azov Regiment said on Sunday.

The Russians are attacking with “artillery, tanks, mortars, infantry and snipers,” deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, Sviatoslav Palamar, said.

He added that the battalion was not certain if civilians remained in the steel plant despite the evacuation efforts over the past few days.

Palamar also said three Ukrainian soldiers were killed during the days Russia said it would implement a ceasefire and halt “any hostilities.”

“One of them died when an anti-tank guided missile hit a car that was supposed to evacuate civilians and drive them to their destination. And two others died when bombs were dropped from drones. Six servicemen were also wounded. This is the price of the evacuation civilians from the plant,” he added.

Moscow’s army had announced last Wednesday a ceasefire at the plant and opening a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians on May 5, 6, and 7.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a victory in Mariupol and ordered his military to not storm the plan but to blockade it almost three weeks ago.

Yet, Ukrainian fighters have reported that the fighting has not ceased and that Russia continued to attempt to storm the plant, which they insisted was not yet under Moscow’s control.

