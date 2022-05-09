‘West was preparing to invade our land,’ Putin says at Victory Day parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia’s intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was “preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea.”
Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
President Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two to urge his army towards victory in Ukraine.
Addressing massed ranks of servicemen on Red Square on the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, Putin condemned what he called external threats to weaken and split Russia, and repeated familiar arguments he had used to justify its invasion -- that NATO was creating threats right next to its borders.
He directly addressed soldiers fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine which Russia has pledged to “liberate” from
Kyiv.
“Defending the Motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred,” he said. “Today you are fighting for our
people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland.”
“The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us,” he said. “The state will do everything to take care of these families.”
He finished his speech with a rallying cry to the assembled soldiers: “For Russia, For Victory, Hurrah!”
Putin’s 11-minute speech on day 75 of the invasion offered no assessment of progress in the war and gave no indication of
how long it might continue.
He has repeatedly likened the war -- which he casts as a battle against dangerous “Nazi”-inspired nationalists in Ukraine
-- to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler invaded in 1941.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said it is Russia that is staging a “bloody re-enactment of Nazism” in Ukraine.
Read more: Explainer: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year
-
U2’s Bono gives ‘freedom’ concert in Kyiv metroIrish rock group U2’s frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on ... World News
-
Some Ukrainian refugees return home despite the dangersAs Russian bombs rained down on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in early March, Zoya Mamatkulova and her mother packed up their bags, put ... World News
-
US imposes visa restrictions on Russian military officials on eve of WWII anniversaryThe US imposed visa restrictions on more than 2,500 members of Russia’s military over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the State Department announced on ... World News
-
Kyiv protests German police confiscating Ukraine flagKyiv on Sunday condemned Berlin's “mistake” after German police confiscated a giant Ukrainian flag displayed by demonstrators at the Soviet War ... World News
-
Explainer: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this yearThe invasion of Ukraine means that fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Moscow’s Red Square on Monday, when the country ... World News
-
Trudeau reopens Canada’s embassy in Kyiv, says Putin responsible for war crimesCanada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reopened his country’s embassy in Kyiv during a surprise visit and announced more military aid for Ukraine, ... World News
-
Zelenskyy says 60 civilians dead in Ukraine school after Russian bombingSixty civilians died in Russia’s bombing of a school in Ukraine's Lugansk region this weekend, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.“Just ... World News
-
Russia still shelling Mariupol plant with ‘artillery, tanks, mortars, infantry’: AzovThe Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol is under “constant intense selling” by Russia’s forces who are trying to seize the last remaining stronghold in ... World News
-
Russia hits US-supplied weapons at railway station in Ukraine: MinistryRussia’s defense ministry said on Sunday it destroyed weapons and military equipment supplied by the US and other Western countries at a railway ... World News