Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 strikes Taiwan

An earthquake briefly shook buildings in Taiwan’s capital Taipei on Monday though there were no immediate reports of any damage.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

Read more:

Tremors from Iran earthquake felt in the UAE

China says it conducted exercises near Taiwan

Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defense zone