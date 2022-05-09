.
Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 strikes Taiwan

The Taipei 101 in Taiwan. Height: 1,671 ft. (Reuters)
File photo of the Taipei skyline. (Reuters)

An earthquake briefly shook buildings in Taiwan’s capital Taipei on Monday though there were no immediate reports of any damage.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

