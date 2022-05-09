Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped by gang in Haiti: Consul

Eight Turkish citizens were kidnapped while travelling by bus in Haiti, the Turkish consul said on Monday, as the Caribbean country struggles with a surge of attacks by increasingly powerful gangs.

The group were taken hostage on Sunday as they drove to the capital Port-au-Prince from the neighboring Dominican Republic, consul Hugues Josue told AFP.

“During their abduction, they got off the bus and had time to contact their organization... There are eight of them and they are with an organization promoting education,” he said giving no further details.

