Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped by gang in Haiti: Consul

Eight Turkish citizens were kidnapped while travelling by bus in Haiti, the Turkish consul said on Monday, as the Caribbean country struggles with a surge of attacks by increasingly powerful gangs.
The group were taken hostage on Sunday as they drove to the capital Port-au-Prince from the neighboring Dominican Republic, consul Hugues Josue told AFP.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“During their abduction, they got off the bus and had time to contact their organization... There are eight of them and they are with an organization promoting education,” he said giving no further details.
Read more: Last of 17 North American hostages in Haiti freed
-
Last of 17 North American hostages in Haiti freedThe remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been freed, police said Thursday, after weeks of negotiations with the “400 ... World News
-
At least 50 people dead in Haiti gas tanker explosionAt least 50 people died when a gas tanker exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, according to the local deputy mayor.“I saw ... World News
-
US missionaries say two of 17 abductees freed in HaitiTwo of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church ... World News
-
Turkey arrests suspect in connection with Haitian president’s assassinationTurkish authorities have arrested a man considered a suspect of “great interest” in the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Haiti’s ... World News
-
‘Migrations will continue,’ Haiti PM Ariel Henry tells UN after border outrageHaiti’s leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being ... World News