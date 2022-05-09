.
President Macron supports European Union treaty change

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a European Union leaders summit amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022.
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a European Union leaders summit amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24, 2022. (REuters)

AFP, Reuters, Strasbourg, France

Published: Updated:

France’s President Emmanuel Macron threw his weight on Monday behind proposals from a citizens’ panel to reform the European Union, and said the EU’s guiding treaties would need to change.

“We need to reform our texts, it’s obvious,” he told a meeting at the European Parliament.

A dozen EU capitals had publicly opposed treaty reform, which could trigger referendums in some member states.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had said earlier on Monday that unanimity voting on key EU policy areas
no longer made sense if the EU wanted to be able to move faster.

European Union citizens would like the 27-nation bloc to become fairer, show greater solidarity, lead the fight against
climate change and make swifter decisions, even if it means scrapping the need for unanimity on some issues, an EU report
showed.

