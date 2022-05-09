Trudeau reopens Canada’s embassy in Kyiv, says Putin responsible for war crimes

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reopened his country’s embassy in Kyiv during a surprise visit and announced more military aid for Ukraine, accusing Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for “heinous war crimes.”

Trudeau, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, reopened the Canadian embassy in Kyiv and raised the Canadian flag which had been brought down before Russia’s soldiers marched into the city.

The Canadian Prime Minister walked the streets of Irpin which witnessed some of the heaviest devastation at the hands of the Russian army. He also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes; there must be accountability. Canada will support Ukraine as you seek justice for your people who Russia is killing and brutalizing,” Trudeau said in a joint press conference with Zelenskyy.

He added: “This morning, [Canadian] Ambassador [to Ukraine] Larisa Galadza and I raised the Canadian flag at our embassy here in the capital. She and her team will resume operations here in Kyiv.”

Trudeau announced additional military assistance to Ukraine which will include funding for de-mining operations, satellite imagery, drone cameras, small arms and ammunition.

In addition, the prime minister announced that Canada will be removing trade tariffs on all Ukrainian imports for the next year.

