Zelenskyy on Victory Day: Russia adopting Nazi philosophy, Putin imitating Hitler

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the anniversary of Victory Day that Russia was adopting “Nazi philosophy” through its war on Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was imitating Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II... Only a madman can wish to repeat the 2194 days of war. The one who is repeating the horrific crimes of Hitler’s regime today, following Nazi philosophy, copying everything they did,” Zelenskyy said.

He added: “He is doomed. Because he was cursed by millions of ancestors when he began to imitate their killer. And therefore, he will lose everything.”

May 9 is the anniversary of Victory Day when Nazi Germany was defeated at the end of World War II.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will have two Victory Days once it wins the war Russia waged on it.

Putin used the memory of Soviet victory to encourage his army to win the war in Ukraine, condemning what he described as existential threats to Russia, and claimed that the West was planning to invade the country.

Moscow labels its invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24, a “special military operation” aimed at “de-nazifying” the country among its goals.

