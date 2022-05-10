.
German FM Baerbock visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine visit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a session of Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Bucha

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a surprise trip to Ukraine on Tuesday visited Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv where Russian troops have been accused of killing civilians.

Baerbock, who was meeting with local residents during the unannounced trip, is the latest in a string of foreign diplomats and leaders to visit Bucha, one of several towns and villages around Kyiv where Moscow’s army has been accused of carrying out war crimes.

