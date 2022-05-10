.
German foreign minister backs full EU membership for Ukraine on visit to Kyiv

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman hold news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 24, 2022. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman hold a news conference in Berlin, Germany, on March 24, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday Ukraine should become a full member of the European Union at some point though there could be no shortcut to membership.

Speaking alongside her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Baerbock stressed that Germany would reduce its imports of Russian energy to zero, “and that will stay that way forever.”

