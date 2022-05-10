.
Germany reopens embassy in Kyiv 

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock rises up the national German flag outside the German embassy in Kyiv on May 10, 2022 as she announced its reopening in the Ukrainian capital. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

The Associated Press, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Germany’s foreign minister has reopened her country’s embassy in Kyiv that was closed more than two months ago following the Russian invasion.

Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that the diplomatic mission would work with a skeleton staff, headed by Ambassador Anka Feldhusen.

Baerbock, the first German cabinet member to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, pledged further support to Kyiv, including when it comes to investigating and prosecuting war crimes.

Speaking after visiting the towns of Bucha and Irpin, where Russian soldiers are believed to have killed numerous civilians, Baerbock said there can “never again be impunity for the war crimes committed by Russia.”

She said Germany will provide funds to pay for two additional Ukrainian prosecutors who will investigate sexual violence committed during the conflict.

