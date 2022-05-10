.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

World Health Organization members pass resolution against Russia

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

World Health Organization members pass resolution against Russia

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Members of the World Health Organization’s European region passed a resolution on Tuesday that could result in the closure of Russia’s regional office and the suspension of meetings in the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The special session of the European region passed the resolution, supported by Ukraine and the European Union, with 43 in favor and three against and two abstentions.

Russia’s envoy Andrey Plutnitsky opposed the resolution and said he was “extremely disappointed.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Britain, EU say Russia behind cyberattack against satellite internet in Ukraine

Over 170 civilians evacuated from Azovstal, Mariupol area: ICRC in Ukraine

Putin’s Victory Day speech passionate but empty

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More