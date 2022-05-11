.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Over 7,000 civilian casualties recorded in Ukraine since Russian invasion: UN

  • Font
Burnt cars are pictured through the glass of a damaged car in Saltivka neighbourhood, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Burnt cars are pictured through the glass of a damaged car in Saltivka neighborhood, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Over 7,000 civilian casualties recorded in Ukraine since Russian invasion: UN

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Nations recorded 7,172 civilian casualties in Ukraine, of which 3,459 were killed and 3,713 injured, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 3,459 recorded deaths included 1,254 men, 806 women, 76 girls, 93 boys and 69 children, as well as 1,161 adults whose gender remains unknown.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Forensic technicians carry pull the body of a civilian who Ukrainian officials say was killed during Russia’s invasion, then buried and exhumed from a mass grave in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine April 13, 2022.(File photo: Reuters)
Forensic technicians carry pull the body of a civilian who Ukrainian officials say was killed during Russia’s invasion, then buried and exhumed from a mass grave in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine April 13, 2022.(File photo: Reuters)

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a “special military operation,” which has since caused mass devastation to the country and displaced millions.

The OHCHR said that most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the “use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.”

Russia lost 25,500 troops, 2,741 APVs in Ukraine since Feb. 24 World News Russia Ukraine conflict Russia lost 25,500 troops, 2,741 APVs in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Around 3,170 casualties were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the two Russia-backed separatist republics in Ukraine, alone. The figure includes 1,721 deaths and 1,449 injured.

The UN organization also noted that it believes the actual civilian casualty figures to be much higher.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties,” the statement read.

Read more:

Russia to shun UN rights body talks on Ukraine, Prague takes its place

Fighters appeal for evacuation of wounded from Mariupol mill

Ukraine has killed 8 to 10 Russian generals: US Defense Intelligence Agency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More