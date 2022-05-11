Over 7,000 civilian casualties recorded in Ukraine since Russian invasion: UN

The United Nations recorded 7,172 civilian casualties in Ukraine, of which 3,459 were killed and 3,713 injured, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 3,459 recorded deaths included 1,254 men, 806 women, 76 girls, 93 boys and 69 children, as well as 1,161 adults whose gender remains unknown.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a “special military operation,” which has since caused mass devastation to the country and displaced millions.

The OHCHR said that most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the “use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.”

Around 3,170 casualties were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the two Russia-backed separatist republics in Ukraine, alone. The figure includes 1,721 deaths and 1,449 injured.

The UN organization also noted that it believes the actual civilian casualty figures to be much higher.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties,” the statement read.

Read more:

Russia to shun UN rights body talks on Ukraine, Prague takes its place

Fighters appeal for evacuation of wounded from Mariupol mill

Ukraine has killed 8 to 10 Russian generals: US Defense Intelligence Agency