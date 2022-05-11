Respect human rights, civil liberty, Pope Francis tells Sri Lanka leaders

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged authorities in Sri Lanka, which has been shaken by unrest over the country’s worst economic crisis, to “listen to the hopes of the people” and respect human rights and civil liberties.

Protesters have targeted the family of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, blaming them for a meltdown in the Indian Ocean nation that has brought massive shortages of key items of food, fuel and medicine.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Soldiers are now patrolling the streets of Colombo, the commercial capital, with orders to shoot at anyone who damages public property or endangers lives.

Speaking at the end of a general audience in St. Peter’s Square, Francis noted that it was mostly young people who had been protesting against the country’s social and economic problems and called for calm on all sides.

“I appeal to all those who have responsibility to listen to the hopes of the people, guaranteeing full respect for human right and civil liberties,” he said.

Sri Lanka, which Francis visited in 2015, is majority Buddhist but has a small Christian community amounting to around 7 percent of the total population. Most of the Christians in Sri Lanka are Catholics.

Read more:

Sri Lanka moves former PM to naval base for security reasons

Shoot-on-sight orders issued to quell Sri Lanka riots

UN condemns escalating violence in Sri Lanka