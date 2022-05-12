Europe development bank raises $1.04 bln in aid for Ukraine
The European development bank raised one billion euros ($1.04 billion) in aid for Ukraine at its annual general assembly this week, the institution’s president said Thursday.
The money comes on top of two billion euros in a “resilience package” that was launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Donors have expressed the intention” to provide one billion euros to the bank “in response to the war on Ukraine,” EBRD president Odile Renaud-Basso said at a news conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The EBRD forecast this week that the Ukrainian economy will shrink by 30 percent this year, more than previously estimated.
Ukraine estimates that it needs around $5 billion per month just to cover its budget deficit.
It also wants donors to focus also on its future reconstruction.
Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko had urged international donors to “maximize” efforts to help his nation in a video link address to the EBRD on Wednesday.
Kyiv can only cover about 62 percent of primary budget needs excluding military expenditure, Marchenko said.
Ukraine has been pushing Western countries for more support.
US lawmakers voted Tuesday to send a $40-billion aid package to Ukraine.
If the package passes the Senate as expected, US spending to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and address the ensuing humanitarian crisis will soar to around $54 billion.
Read more:
G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impacts
Russia warns West over risk of conflict with NATO
Russia to shun UN rights body talks on Ukraine, Prague takes its place
-
Ukraine grain exports halve so far in May from year ago: Farm ministryUkraine’s grain exports have more than halved so far in May from the same period a year ago, although at just under 300,000 tonnes they are similar to ... Economy
-
US agencies direct $670 million to international food aid in wake of Ukraine invasionThe US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and US Agency for International Development (USAID) will together contribute nearly $700 million to ... World News
-
US to provide $500 million more in financial aid to UkraineThe United States will provide an additional $500 million in financial assistance to Ukraine to help it sustain salaries, pensions and other ... World News
-
Top EU official backs multi-trillion plan to rebuild UkraineA top European official has backed a multi-trillion-euro “Marshall”-style plan to rebuild Ukraine, pledging the firepower of the EU’s lending arm for ... World News