Kremlin says Finland joining NATO is ‘definitely’ a threat to Russia

The Kremlin said Thursday that neighboring Finland joining NATO would “definitely” represent a threat to Russia, after the Finnish leadership backed entering the US-led alliance.

“The expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether Finland’s membership would be a threat, Peskov answered: “definitely.”

“Everything will depend on how this process takes place, how far the military infrastructure will move towards our borders,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Finland’s president and prime minister said they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend.

Finland’s political and public opinion swung dramatically in favor of membership after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Finland shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia and has been militarily non-aligned for decades.

