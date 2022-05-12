Plane with 11 aboard crashes in Cameroon: Ministry

A plane carrying 11 people crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday, the Ministry of Transport said.

Air traffic controllers “lost radio contact with the aircraft” which was later “located in the forest” near Nanga Eboko, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) northeast of the capital Yaounde, the ministry said in a statement.

A ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the plane “crashed” and rescuers were “trying to see if it's possible to save anyone”.

The plane was chartered by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) that maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighbouring Chad, official sources told AFP.

The plane, whose type and make was not made public, was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo, in the east of the country, the ministry statement said.

