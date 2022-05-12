Ukraine wants spot ‘reserved’ for it in EU: Foreign minister

Ukraine wants a spot reserved for it in the European Union, even if obtaining full membership could take time, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday in Berlin.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“It is not about the fastest possible membership for Ukraine in the EU. But what is very important for us is for this spot to be reserved for Ukraine,” he told German broadcaster ARD.

Read more:

EU seeks to ease rules on seizing sanctioned oligarchs' assets

Europe to drop mask requirements for air travel next week

EU edges towards oil sanctions on Russia, no deal yet