Ukraine wants spot ‘reserved’ for it in EU: Foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (not pictured) at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (not pictured) at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2022. (Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

Ukraine wants a spot reserved for it in the European Union, even if obtaining full membership could take time, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday in Berlin.

“It is not about the fastest possible membership for Ukraine in the EU. But what is very important for us is for this spot to be reserved for Ukraine,” he told German broadcaster ARD.

