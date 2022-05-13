Russia’s Putin tells Scholz Russia fighting ‘Nazi ideology’ in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin on Friday insisted that Russia was fighting “Nazi ideology” in Ukraine in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz .
The Russian president sent troops to the pro-Western country on February 24, saying Ukraine needed to be “demilitarized” and “de-Nazified.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Attention has been drawn to the continued violations of international humanitarian law by militants advocating Nazi ideology and using terrorist methods,” the Kremlin said in a readout after the call.
Putin reiterated that Moscow’s military operation was aimed at protecting the Russian-speaking population of eastern Ukraine.
Putin also accused Kyiv of “blocking” peace talks.
Scholz has come under fire for arms deliveries to Ukraine deemed insufficient and Germany’s reliance on Russian energy imports.
Germany’s economy is now racing to wean itself off Russian energy and has already almost completely phased out Russian coal.
Read more:
Ukrainian court to hear first war crimes case against Russian soldier
Britain urges more weapons for Ukraine to keep pressure on Putin
‘Save Azovstal!’ Relatives of Ukrainian fighters in steel plant plead for help
-
Britain urges more weapons for Ukraine to keep pressure on PutinForeign ministers from the G7 group of rich nations aim to give what Germany called a “powerful sign of unity” as they meet on Friday to discuss the ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he’s ready to talk with Putin with no ultimatumUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that he’s ready to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that “we must find an agreement,’’ but ... World News
-
Gazprom units in Germany finding alternatives to Russian gas, says ministerGerman energy companies hit by Kremlin-imposed sanctions have been able to find alternatives to Russian gas, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on ... Energy
-
Germany reopens embassy in KyivGermany’s foreign minister has reopened her country’s embassy in Kyiv that was closed more than two months ago following the Russian invasion.Annalena ... World News