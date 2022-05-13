.
Spain extradites nurse of late Venezuelan leader Chavez to US

Cars drive past a billboard depicting late Venezuelan leader (1999-2013) Hugo Chavez, reading “It’s time for loyalty” at the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas, on April 12, 2022. (AFP)
Cars drive past a billboard depicting late Venezuelan leader (1999-2013) Hugo Chavez, reading “It’s time for loyalty” at the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas, on April 12, 2022. (AFP)

Spain’s High Court said on Friday it had extradited to the United States a Venezuelan woman who was a member of late President Hugo Chavez’s inner circle, on charges of money laundering and belonging to a criminal group.

Claudia Diaz “has already been handed over to the US in compliance with a court ruling yesterday,” the High Court said without giving details.

Spain’s High Court approved in October the extradition of Diaz, a former Navy sergeant who was Chavez’s nurse when he was being treated for cancer. She also served as Venezuela’s national treasurer from 2011 to 2013.

The US accusations include that she allegedly laundered money in the purchase of a yacht and a fashion company.

Diaz was also under investigation in Spain over the purchase of a house in Madrid for 1.8 million euros with money from Switzerland, the court had heard.

It rejected Diaz’s argument that as a Spanish citizen facing an investigation in Spain she should not be extradited.

Venezuela releases two Americans from prison as goodwill gesture after talks with US

Venezuela sought to swap Americans for Maduro ally

