Spain extradites nurse of late Venezuelan leader Chavez to US

Spain’s High Court said on Friday it had extradited to the United States a Venezuelan woman who was a member of late President Hugo Chavez’s inner circle, on charges of money laundering and belonging to a criminal group.
Claudia Diaz “has already been handed over to the US in compliance with a court ruling yesterday,” the High Court said without giving details.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Spain’s High Court approved in October the extradition of Diaz, a former Navy sergeant who was Chavez’s nurse when he was being treated for cancer. She also served as Venezuela’s national treasurer from 2011 to 2013.
The US accusations include that she allegedly laundered money in the purchase of a yacht and a fashion company.
Diaz was also under investigation in Spain over the purchase of a house in Madrid for 1.8 million euros with money from Switzerland, the court had heard.
It rejected Diaz’s argument that as a Spanish citizen facing an investigation in Spain she should not be extradited.
Read more:
Venezuela releases two Americans from prison as goodwill gesture after talks with US
-
From the Maldives to Venezuela: How Iran gets oil to an allyA Venezuela-owned tanker in March sailed to a remote spot in the Indian Ocean and met an Iran-flagged vessel, took on a cargo of Iranian condensate ... Middle East
-
Venezuela releases two Americans from prison as goodwill gesture after talks with USVenezuela released two jailed US citizens on Tuesday in an apparent goodwill gesture toward the Biden administration following a visit to Caracas by a ... World News
-
Venezuela’s Maduro ally Saab served as confidential DEA source: Court filingAlex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for almost a year, served as a confidential source for US Drug Enforcement Administration ... World News
-
US judge dismisses most money laundering charges against Maduro ally SaabA US judge in Florida on Monday dismissed money laundering counts against Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but he remains ... World News