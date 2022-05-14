Russian Su-27 fighter jets take part in Baltic Sea drills

Russian Su-27 fighter jets have taken part in drills to repel a mock airstrike on Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Baltic Sea fleet.
The drills took place two days after Finland announced plans to apply to join NATO, with Sweden likely to follow - moves that would bring about the expansion of the Western military alliance that Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he aims to prevent.
The Russian Baltic Sea fleet’s press service said Su-27 fighter jets “destroyed” the planes of the simulated adversary during the drills, Interfax reported.
According to the report, more than 10 crews of the Baltic Sea fleet’s Su-27 were involved in the exercises.
