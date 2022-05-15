.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

  • Font
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, January 19, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that Twitter’s legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform’s checks on automated users was 100.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!,” tweeted Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Musk on Friday said that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. He added later that he remained committed to the deal.

Read more:

Explainer: What are these spam bots that Elon Musk has vowed to defeat or die trying?

Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold

Running Twitter may be much harder than Elon Musk thinks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More