US Secretary of State Blinken voices confidence on Sweden, Finland NATO bids

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced confidence Sunday that Sweden and Finland would join NATO once they formally apply despite Turkey’s voiced concerns.

“The United States would strongly support the NATO application by either Sweden or Finland should they choose to formally apply to the alliance,” Blinken told reporters after NATO foreign ministers met in Berlin.

He said he heard “almost across-the-board very strong support” for the NATO bids.

“I’m very confident that we will reach consensus,” he said.

