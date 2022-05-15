US Sec Blinken offers support to family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh after criticizing Israel’s use of force at her funeral, an official said Sunday.

Blinken, during his flight Saturday to Berlin for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, offered “deep condolences” in a phone call with family members of Shireen Abu Akleh, a State Department official said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The top US diplomat “noted Abu Akleh’s journalistic body of work and the importance of a free and independent press,” the official said on customary condition of anonymity.

Blinken offered the support of US diplomats in Jerusalem to the family of Abu Akleh, who also held US citizenship.

Abu Akleh, a prominent journalist for Al Jazeera television, was killed Wednesday when she covered an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera said Israel shot her “in cold blood.” Israel, which has been facing a series of attacks, initially said Palestinian gunmen could be to blame before backtracking and promising to investigate.

At her funeral on Friday, baton-wielding Israeli police descended upon mourners and grabbed Palestinian flags, with the pallbearers struggling not to drop her casket.

Blinken earlier said he was “deeply troubled” by the Israeli police’s actions and the State Department urged a transparent investigation into her killing.

Read more:

Palestinians welcome foreign support in inquiry into reporter’s death

Israel reopens Gaza crossing after nearly two weeks

Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral