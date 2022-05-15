.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US Sec Blinken offers support to family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

  • Font
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister at the in Berlin, Jan. 20, 2022. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo: AFP)

US Sec Blinken offers support to family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh after criticizing Israel’s use of force at her funeral, an official said Sunday.

Blinken, during his flight Saturday to Berlin for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, offered “deep condolences” in a phone call with family members of Shireen Abu Akleh, a State Department official said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The top US diplomat “noted Abu Akleh’s journalistic body of work and the importance of a free and independent press,” the official said on customary condition of anonymity.

Blinken offered the support of US diplomats in Jerusalem to the family of Abu Akleh, who also held US citizenship.

Abu Akleh, a prominent journalist for Al Jazeera television, was killed Wednesday when she covered an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

‘Violation of int’l law’: UN officials call for probe into killing of Abu Akleh Middle East ‘Violation of int’l law’: UN officials call for probe into killing of Abu Akleh

Al Jazeera said Israel shot her “in cold blood.” Israel, which has been facing a series of attacks, initially said Palestinian gunmen could be to blame before backtracking and promising to investigate.

At her funeral on Friday, baton-wielding Israeli police descended upon mourners and grabbed Palestinian flags, with the pallbearers struggling not to drop her casket.

Blinken earlier said he was “deeply troubled” by the Israeli police’s actions and the State Department urged a transparent investigation into her killing.

Read more:

Palestinians welcome foreign support in inquiry into reporter’s death

Israel reopens Gaza crossing after nearly two weeks

Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More