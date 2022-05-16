Swedish, Finnish diplomats head to Turkey for NATO talks

Diplomats from Sweden and Finland will travel “soon” to Turkey to discuss Ankara’s objections to the two Nordic countries obtaining NATO membership, state SVT TV channel reported on Monday, citing the Swedish ministry of foreign affairs.

Turkey declared last week it had objections to the two countries joining NATO, accusing them of supporting Kurdish militants whom Ankara considers to be terrorists, and failing to extradite dozens of suspected “terrorists”.

The two Nordic countries confirmed officially that they will seek NATO membership, ending decades of military nonalignment in an historic move driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly warned of consequences if Helsinki and Stockholm joined NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday his country “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland as they apply for NATO membership, but the “expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction in response.”

