Taipei says victims of California church shooting ‘of Taiwanese descent’

LAGUNA WOODS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15: Police vehicles are parked near the scene of a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church on May 15, 2022 in Laguna Woods, California. According to police, the shooting left one person dead, four critically wounded, and one with minor injuries. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Police vehicles are parked near the scene of a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church on May 15, 2022 in Laguna Woods, California. (AFP)

AFP

Published: Updated:

The victims of a church shooting in California were of Taiwanese descent, Taipei’s foreign ministry said on Monday, following the latest mass shooting in the United States.

“Our representative office in Los Angeles has immediately verified with the local police and other authorities that one deceased and five injured are all of Taiwanese descent,” Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

