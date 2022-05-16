Taipei says victims of California church shooting ‘of Taiwanese descent’

The victims of a church shooting in California were of Taiwanese descent, Taipei’s foreign ministry said on Monday, following the latest mass shooting in the United States.

“Our representative office in Los Angeles has immediately verified with the local police and other authorities that one deceased and five injured are all of Taiwanese descent,” Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

