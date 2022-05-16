.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine pushed Russian troops back to Russian border, regain lost territories: US

  • Font
Ukrainian servicemen walk at a damaged area, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukrainian servicemen walk at a damaged area, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine pushed Russian troops back to Russian border, regain lost territories: US

“They [Russian forces] have been stymied,” the senior US defense official, calling their progress “uneven, slow and incremental.”

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Russia has still not made “significant” gains in Ukraine’s Donbas region and Ukrainian forces are beginning to take back territory in some areas, a senior US defense official said Monday.

But Russia is making small gains to the west and heavy gunfighting has been witnessed, the official told reporters in a briefing. “It’s been a real gunfight.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They [Russian forces] have been stymied,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Their progress has been “uneven, slow and incremental.”

On the flipside, Ukraine has been able to take back territories around Kharkiv and they’ve pushed Russian forces back to within “three to four kilometers” of the Russian border. “You’re already seeing Ukrainian forces go on the offensive,” the Pentagon official said.

The Russians continue to flow troops into Ukraine, with the latest estimate standing at around 105 battalion tactical groups (BTGs). “They’ve been creeping that number up,” the official said.

Read more: ‘This is a fight he really doesn’t want’: Pentagon chief warns Russia’s Putin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More