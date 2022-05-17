Eight dead in Russian strike on Ukraine village housing military base: Official
Russian strikes on Tuesday targeting a village in north Ukraine where a military base is located left eight people dead and injured 12 more, a local official told AFP.
Spokesman for the Chernigiv region’s emergency services, Oleksandr Ivchenko, said “eight people were killed and 12 were injured” during the Russian attack on the village of Desna.
The rare strikes in the northern Chernigiv region come weeks after Russia withdrew troops from there, instead focusing their military efforts on the eastern Donbas region.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Desna, approximately 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of the Ukraine capital Kyiv, is home to a large military training center.
The Chernigiv region’s governor earlier Tuesday had announced what he described as missile strikes on Desna, saying, “the war is not over.”
“The war has not left the region. The war has not left our cities,” he said, urging residents to “be careful” and listen for air raid sirens.
Read more:
Russia strike kills three, injures 12 in northern Ukraine
Azovstal siege ends as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrender