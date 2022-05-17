.
Finnish parliament votes overwhelmingly in favor of NATO membership

Lawmakers in Finland on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining NATO as a deterrent against Russian aggression, paving the way for an application to be submitted in the coming days.

A total of 188 of 200 members of parliament voted in favor of NATO membership, a dramatic turnaround from Finland’s military non-alignment policy dating back more than 75 years, prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland spent more than a century as part of the Russian empire until it gained independence in 1917.

