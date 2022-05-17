Nigeria’s treasury chief arrested over multi-million-dollar fraud

The head of Nigeria’s treasury has been arrested for alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth 80 billion naira ($193 million), the national anti-graft agency said.

Ahmed Idris, Nigeria’s accountant-general, was arrested on Monday “after failing to honor invitations” to respond to the allegations, it said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Idris “raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”

The proceeds were invested by Idris in real estate in the capital Abuja and in his home state of Kano in northern Nigeria, it said in a statement issued late Monday.

Idris has not commented on the accusations.

President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015 on a pledge to end endemic graft.

Under his watch, the EFCC has secured a string of high-profile convictions, including ministers, state governors, senior public servants and prominent political figures.

Last year, the agency said it had recovered 750 million dollars (714 million euros) that had been plundered from the nation’s coffers.

The government has been accused of targeting the opposition in its anti-corruption drive, an allegation it denies.

Read more:

Explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria kills over 100

UN says 20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens

Nigerian air strikes kill 70 ISIS-linked terrorists