Russian investigators to question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at Azovstal
A Russian investigative committee will question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in city of Mariupol, TASS news agency quoted the committee as saying on Tuesday.
The questioning will be done as part of the Russian investigation into what Moscow calls “criminal cases concerning Ukrainian regime crimes,” TASS added.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said seven buses carrying Ukrainian fighters who held out at the Azovstal steel works arrived at a former penal colony in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka near Donetsk.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Macron tells Zelenskyy: French arms deliveries to Ukraine will intensify
Eight dead in Russian strike on Ukraine village housing military base: Official