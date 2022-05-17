Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of defense to hold talks with officials in Washington

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman arrived in Washington for talks with senior US officials, the White House said on Tuesday.

The Saudi Prince will discuss the Ukraine crisis with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the National Security Council said.

He will also meet with senior defense and State Department officials.

