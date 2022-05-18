Kadyrov says Russia is fighting against NATO

The pro-Kremlin leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Wednesday that Russia was fighting against NATO and slammed Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Sholz saying he acts like “a schizophrenic.”



Speaking at the Knowledge Society Forum, Kadyrov said Russia was fighting against NATO, not Ukraine, noting that NATO and West are arming Ukraine which Russia invaded on February 24 in what it calls a “special military operation.”



Kadyrov also criticized Germany’s Scholz, saying he was “acting like a schizophrenic” and not as a head of state.



“He’s not interested in any global rules. And today, we are not fighting against the Ukrainians and Banderites - we are fighting against NATO. NATO and the West are arming them, their mercenaries are there,” he said.



“That is why it’s not easy for our country, but it’s a very good experience. We will prove once again Russia cannot be defeated," Kadyrov said.



He also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reasonable policies, saying Putin’s decisions are always right.



“We are united by our President, his sound policies, his sincerity, true service to our country and our people. And not everyone realizes right away he makes the right decisions, but in the end, they prove right every time.”



Russia claims the aim of its “special military operation” in Ukraine is to “demilitarize” and “denazify” its neighbor. However, Kyiv and its Western allies view this as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.



Russia’s Putin seems undeterred despite the global outrage and the barrage of unprecedented sanctions imposed on Moscow since it launched its war against Ukraine.



Last week, Putin said Western countries have been worse hit by sanctions imposed on Moscow than Russia, while on Tuesday he said Europe will be committing “economic suicide” with its sanctions on his country over Ukraine.



With The Associated Press



