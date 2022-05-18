Russia says there is no movement in peace talks with Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there was no movement in peace talks with Ukraine, and that Kyiv was showing a total unwillingness to continue them.
“Negotiations are not progressing and we note the complete unwillingness of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process,” Peskov said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Tuesday Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Russia and Ukraine were not holding talks “in any form”, and that Kyiv had “practically withdrawn from the negotiation process.”
Read more:
Top commanders at Ukraine’s Azovstal steelworks haven't surrendered: Report
-
Ukraine suspends peace talks with RussiaKyiv said Tuesday that peace talks to end fighting with Russia in Ukraine had been suspended and blamed Moscow for failing to find areas for ... World News
-
Eight dead in Russian strike on Ukraine village housing military base: OfficialRussian strikes on Tuesday targeting a village in north Ukraine where a military base is located left eight people dead and injured 12 more, a local ... World News
-
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO amid Russia-Ukraine warNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Finland, Sweden have officially applied to join the world’s biggest military alliance, a ... World News