Russia says there is no movement in peace talks with Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there was no movement in peace talks with Ukraine, and that Kyiv was showing a total unwillingness to continue them.



“Negotiations are not progressing and we note the complete unwillingness of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process,” Peskov said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

On Tuesday Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Russia and Ukraine were not holding talks “in any form”, and that Kyiv had “practically withdrawn from the negotiation process.”

Read more:

Top commanders at Ukraine’s Azovstal steelworks haven't surrendered: Report