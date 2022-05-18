Russian armored train blown up in occupied Ukraine: Territorial defense
Ukrainian fighters blew up an armored train carrying Russian troops using an explosive device in the occupied southern city of Melitopol, the Ukrainian territorial defense force said on Wednesday.
Reuters could not independently verify the claim. Russia’s Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.
The city of Melitopol in the region of Zaporizhzhia lies in a belt of southern Ukrainian land that was occupied by Russian forces after they invaded on February 24.
The Ukrainian territorial defense, the reservist branch of the armed forces, said an explosive device detonated directly under a carriage carrying servicemen.
Their statement, published on Facebook, did not elaborate on the extent of the damage.
