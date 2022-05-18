.
Russian soldier on trial in Kyiv for war crimes pleads guilty

Two Russian soldiers patrol in the Mariupol drama theatre, bombed last March 16, in Mariupol on April 12, 2022. (AFP)
Two Russian soldiers patrol in the Mariupol drama theater, bombed last March 16, in Mariupol on April 12, 2022. (AFP)
Russian soldier on trial in Kyiv for war crimes pleads guilty

AFP, Kyiv

A Russian serviceman on trial for committing war crimes in Ukraine as part of the first case of its kind since Moscow launched its invasion said he was guilty of the charges.

Asked in court if he was guilty of the allegations, including war crimes and premeditated murder, 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin responded “yes.”

