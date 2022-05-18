Russian soldier on trial in Kyiv for war crimes pleads guilty
A Russian serviceman on trial for committing war crimes in Ukraine as part of the first case of its kind since Moscow launched its invasion said he was guilty of the charges.
Asked in court if he was guilty of the allegations, including war crimes and premeditated murder, 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin responded “yes.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia says there is no movement in peace talks with Ukraine