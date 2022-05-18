Top commanders at Ukraine’s Azovstal steelworks haven't surrendered: Report
Top-ranking Ukrainian commanders at Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks are still inside the plant and have yet to surrender, local media quoted pro-Russian separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying on Wednesday.
DAN news agency quoted Pushilin as saying that the hundreds of fighters who had given themselves up did not include any commanders of the highest level. "They have not left (the plant)" as of now, he said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia said on Wednesday that a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks since Monday.
Read more:
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO amid Russia-Ukraine war
Russian investigators to question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at Azovstal
-
Ukraine says Azovstal combat mission fulfilled, more than 260 soldiers evacuatedUkraine’s officials said on Tuesday that the servicemen defending the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol have fulfilled their ... World News
-
Azovstal siege ends as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrenderDozens of Ukrainian fighters, some apparently unwounded, surrendered on Tuesday after weeks of being holed up in the bunkers and tunnels below ... World News
-
Russian investigators to question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at AzovstalA Russian investigative committee will question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in city of Mariupol, TASS news agency ... World News