.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US reopens Kyiv embassy after three-month closure

  • Font
A woman passes by the closed US embassy in Kyiv, on February 15, 2022. (AFP)
A woman passes by the closed US embassy in Kyiv, on February 15, 2022. (AFP)

US reopens Kyiv embassy after three-month closure

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US embassy in Kyiv reopened on Wednesday after a three-month closure due to Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“We are officially reopening operations,” spokesperson Daniel Langenkamp told Reuters shortly before the US flag was raised above the embassy.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said a small number of diplomats would return initially to staff the mission.

Consular operations will not resume immediately and a no travel advisory from the State Department remains in place across Ukraine, Langenkamp said.

The US embassy closed on Feb. 14, ten days before Russia launched a full-scale invasion. Embassy staff spent the first two months of the war in Poland, but Charge d’Affaires Kristina Kvien returned to the country on May 2, visiting the western city of Lviv.

Many western countries, including France, Germany and Britain have reopened their embassies in Kyiv over the past month, after Russian troops pulled back from Ukraine’s north to focus on an offensive in the east of the country.

Read more: ‘This is a fight he really doesn’t want’: Pentagon chief warns Russia’s Putin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More