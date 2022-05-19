France’s Macron: Seeks quick EU opinion on Moldova request for EU membership

French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted the European Union (EU) to give a “quick opinion” to Moldova’s request for membership of the EU, as he hosted a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Paris.

Macron added that a risk that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia could spread to other neighboring countries could not be ruled out.

Fears have grown that Moldova could be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, after pro-Russian separatists in Moldova’s Transdniestria region blamed Kyiv for what they said were shootings, explosions and cross-border drone incursions.

Last week, Moldova’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told Reuters there were internal elements in Moldova’s pro-Russian separatist region trying to destabilize the area and stoke tensions, as his country presses ahead with efforts to join the European Union.

