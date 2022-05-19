.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

One civilian killed as Ukraine shells village in Russia’s Kursk region: Governor

  • Font
A Ukranian serviceman walks towards the front line in the city of Irpin, northern Ukraine, on March 12, 2022. (File photo: AFP)
A Ukranian serviceman walks towards the front line in the city of Irpin, northern Ukraine, on March 12, 2022. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

One civilian killed as Ukraine shells village in Russia’s Kursk region: Governor

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian forces shelled a border village in Russia's western region of Kursk at dawn on Thursday, killing at least one civilian, regional governor Roman Starovoit said.

Shells have hit an alcohol factory in the village of Tyotkino and several other buildings, Starovoit wrote on
messaging app Telegram.

More to follow

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian armored train blown up in occupied Ukraine: Territorial defense

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More