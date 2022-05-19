One civilian killed as Ukraine shells village in Russia’s Kursk region: Governor
Ukrainian forces shelled a border village in Russia's western region of Kursk at dawn on Thursday, killing at least one civilian, regional governor Roman Starovoit said.
Shells have hit an alcohol factory in the village of Tyotkino and several other buildings, Starovoit wrote on
messaging app Telegram.
More to follow
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russian armored train blown up in occupied Ukraine: Territorial defense
-
Russia uses new generation of laser weapons in UkraineRussia on Wednesday said it was using a new generation of powerful laser weapons in Ukraine to burn up drones, deploying some of Moscow’s secret ... World News
-
Russian armored train blown up in occupied Ukraine: Territorial defenseUkrainian fighters blew up an armored train carrying Russian troops using an explosive device in the occupied southern city of Melitopol, the ... World News
-
Russia says there is no movement in peace talks with UkraineKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there was no movement in peace talks with Ukraine, and that Kyiv was showing a total ... World News