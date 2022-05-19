.
Ukraine’s foreign minister Kuleba flays ‘second-class treatment’ by ‘some EU capitals

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (L) and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) participate in a joint news conference, in Kyiv, on May 10, 2022, on the 76th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized the “second-class treatment” of Kyiv by some EU countries on Thursday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the war-torn country’s bid to join the bloc cannot be speeded up.

“Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine’s European perspective practised by some EU capitals in the past years has failed and must end,” Kuleba said on Twitter, saying this had “only emboldened” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He slammed the “second-class treatment” of Ukraine that he said “hurt feelings of Ukrainians.”

Read more: Russia says there is no movement in peace talks with Ukraine

