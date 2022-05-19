Ukraine’s foreign minister Kuleba flays ‘second-class treatment’ by ‘some EU capitals

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized the “second-class treatment” of Kyiv by some EU countries on Thursday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the war-torn country’s bid to join the bloc cannot be speeded up.

“Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine’s European perspective practised by some EU capitals in the past years has failed and must end,” Kuleba said on Twitter, saying this had “only emboldened” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He slammed the “second-class treatment” of Ukraine that he said “hurt feelings of Ukrainians.”

