.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Burkina Faso attacks leave 11 soldiers, 15 gunmen dead: Army

  • Font
People watch as black smoke rises as the capital of Burkina Faso came under multiple attacks on March 2, 2018, targeting the French embassy, the French cultural centre and the country's military headquarters. Witnesses said five armed men got out of a car and opened fire on passersby before heading towards the embassy, in the centre of the city. Other witnesses said there was an explosion near the headquarters of the Burkinabe armed forces and the French cultural centre, which are located about a kilometre (half a mile) from the site of the first attack. Ahmed OUOBA / AFP
People watch as black smoke rises as the capital of Burkina Faso came under multiple attacks on March 2, 2018, targeting the French embassy, the French cultural centre and the country's military headquarters. (File photo: AFP)

Burkina Faso attacks leave 11 soldiers, 15 gunmen dead: Army

AFP, Ouagadougou

Published: Updated:

Eleven soldiers and 15 gunmen have been killed in a suspected extremist attack in eastern Burkina Faso, the army said.

On Thursday, security and local sources gave a provisional toll of seven soldiers killed in an assault on a military unit, while a separate attack on a bus left one civilian dead.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But in a statement released overnight, the military chief of staff said that 11 troops had been killed.

“A complex attack -- shells fired, followed by direct fire on the base” in Madjoari in the Kompienga province, it said in a statement.

“Eleven soldiers lost their lives... (and) at least 20” wounded, it said.

Army warplanes helped to "neutralise at least 15 terrorists who were trying to escape after the attack,” it said.

On Saturday, around 40 people - many of them civilian volunteers with the army - were killed in three suspected extremist attacks in the same regions.

The new head of state, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, says he has made the security crisis his “priority”.

Damiba overthrew elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore in January, accusing him of being ineffective in the face of extremist violence.

After a relative lull when Damiba took power, a surge in attacks has claimed almost 200 lives.

In early April, Damiba announced the creation of local committees to try to engage with extremist groups and curb the violence.

Read more:

Coups undermining Sahel anti-extremist force: UN chief

Ambushes leave 11 dead in Burkina Faso: Army

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More