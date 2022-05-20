.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fire next to Geneva airport disrupts flights

  • Font
Police officers arrive at the scene as Extinction Rebellion climate change activists block an entrance to general aviation terminal at the Geneva Airport, Switzerland November 16, 2019. (Reuters)
A file photo shows police officers arrive at the scene as Extinction Rebellion climate change activists block an entrance to general aviation terminal at the Geneva Airport, Switzerland November 16, 2019. (Reuters)

Fire next to Geneva airport disrupts flights

AFP

Published: Updated:

Flights to and from Geneva Airport were disrupted on Friday after a major fire broke out just beyond the perimeter fence, a spokesman for Switzerland’s second-busiest airport told AFP.

Black smoke could be seen spewing into the sky from the site.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is a building – the new reception center for asylum-seekers – which was under construction... it is on fire. It is outside the airport perimeter,” said airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat.

“It is creating a lot of smoke,” he added.

The airport has suspended landings for the time being, while take-offs are being left to pilots’ discretion, he explained.

The airport arrivals board showed incoming flights from Lisbon, Barcelona and Madrid had been diverted, whilst others were delayed.

Geneva is Switzerland’s second-busiest airport after Zurich. The runway is next to the border with France.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More